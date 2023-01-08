Important to put pressure on yourself: Suryakumar Yadav

"There is a lot of hard work involved. Some quality practice sessions are also involved. The boundaries behind were 59-60m, so I tried to clear them," said Suryakumar Yadav. With his wide array of shots, Suryakumar notched up his third T20I ton in just 45 balls. His knock comprised seven boundaries and nine sixes.

"There are a few shots that are pre-determined but you have to be ready for other strokes as well. Most of the time, I try to find the gap, and use the field to my advantage, Dravid lets me enjoy, and tells me to express myself," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav's ton came in a crucial match as the series was tied at 1-1 going into the third and final T20I and his knock ensured that India clinched the series 2-1.