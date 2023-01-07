Srisai clinches double in local TT tourney
CHENNAI: Srisai clinched a double – Men’s and Boys Under-19 titles – while MRR Preethi edged out Hansini to the Women’s crown in the Chennai district ranking tournament that was organised by the SDAT AKG Table Tennis Academy here.
RESULTS:
Final:
Men: Srisai (KTTC) bt Shashank (Achievers) 4-0 (12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 11-7); Boys Under-19: Srisai (KTTC) bt Sriram (Achievers) 4-2 (11-9, 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9); Boys Under-17: Ritish Kumar (AKG) bt L Muralidharan (RTTH) 3-1 (6-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9); Boys Under-15: Sriram (Achievers) bt Guru Sanjit (AKG) 3-2 (12-14, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4); Boys Under-13: Tanmay Raghavan (Achievers) bt R Nilesh (AKG) 3-1 (11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 11-8); Boys Under-11: Mahasvin (AKG) bt Adrith (AKG) 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8).
Women: MRR Preethi (Achievers) bt Hansini (MST) 4-3 (11-6, 9-11, 2-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-9); Girls Under-19: Jiyah Bandari (CTTF) bt Tanishka (Achievers) 4-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-3, 11-5, 11-7); Girls Under-15: N Kaviya (Vinwin) bt MRR Pooja (MVM) 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6); Girls Under-13: MR Moksha (MVM) bt Satvika 3-2 (11-9, 3-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5); Girls Under-11: Harjani (KTTC) bt Srishi (KTTC) 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-6)
