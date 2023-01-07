Nandan, Sai Sanjay make it to the podium twice
CHENNAI: Divy Nandan and Salem’s T Sai Sanjay notched up a double podium each with a win and third-place finish in the two MRF F2000 races, which headlined the opening day of the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.
Nandan, a 20-year-old from Gurugram who enjoyed a great start in the first race for a comfortable win, ended the day with a third-place finish in the next outing after starting from P6. Sai Sanjay, also 20, made amends for a disappointing first race with a fine victory in the next, in which he started from P4.
Also tasting success on the day was Viswas Vijayraj of DTS Racing in the Formula LGB 1300 category, with a pole-to-flag effort.
Earlier, the 10-time National champion Arjun Balu from Race Concepts powered to another fluent win in the premier Indian Touring Cars category. He led a Coimbatore sweep of the podium spots, sparing over seven seconds to Arjun Narendran of Arka Motorsports, while the 77-year-old D Vidya Prakash from Performance Racing, the oldest competitor in the championship, came third.
RESULTS (PROVISIONAL): MRF F2000: Race 1: 1. Divy Nandan (12 minutes, 42.224 seconds); 2. Mohamed Ryan (12:42.715); 3. T Sai Sanjay (12:43.385). Race 2: 1. T Sai Sanjay (16:01.632); 2. Chirag Ghorpade (16:03.564); 3. Divy Nandan (16:08.073).
Indian Touring Cars: Race 1: 1. Arjun Balu (19:04.128); 2. Arjun Narendran (19:11.427); 3. Vidya Prakash (20:07.604).
Indian Junior Touring Cars: Race 1: 1. Gurunath Meiyyappan (19:32.970); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (19:36.462); 3. Akkineni Anand Prasad (19:52.477).
Super Stock: Race 1: 1. Narendran S (19:07.337); 2. Ritesh Rai (19:07.867); 3. Angad Mathroo (19:41.701).
Formula LGB 1300: Race 1: 1. Viswas Vijayraj (15:06.989); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (15:10.325); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (15:13.839)
