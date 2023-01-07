Indian football: U-17 Youth Cup knockout rounds to start from Jan 23

NEW DELHI: The knockout rounds of the U-17 Youth Cup will be played from January 23 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, it was announced here on Friday after a draw was conducted following the end of all the Group Stage matches.

A total of 16 teams will fight it out for the top prize, with the final of the Youth Cup to be held on January 31.

As per AIFF, a total of 49 teams had taken part in the U-17 Youth Cup Group Stage, where they were split into 10 groups. Garhwal FC, Techtro Swades United FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Rajasthan United FC, Muthoot Football Academy, Minerva Punjab FC, Classic Football Academy, Punjab State FA U-17 Team, Sudeva Delhi FC, and Zinc Football Academy qualified as the 10 group winners.

Meanwhile, KR Football Leaders Club, Gandhinagar FC, Odisha FC, Corbett FC, Himalayan FC Kinnaur, and Chennaiyin FC have made it to the Round of 16 as the six best second-placed teams.

"The Knockout Rounds of the Hero U-17 Youth Cup is upon us, and we have seen some really competitive games so far. All the teams have witnessed great competition and some great talents in this tournament," said AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, who along with Treasurer Mr Kipa Ajay and Deputy Secretary General Mr Sunando Dhar conducted the draw.

"My best wishes to all the teams that will travel to Hyderabad for the Knockout rounds. With your great work, we will see a brighter future for Indian Football. We can't wait to see some elite level talent that will make India proud in the future," he added.