India players pose with the trophy after beating Sri Lanka in the deciding T20I in Rajkot

He makes batting look easy: Hardik on Surya

“I think he has been surprising everyone with every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I’d be disheartened on seeing his batting, with the shots he plays. He has played blinders after blinders,” Pandya said at the presentation ceremony.