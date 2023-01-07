Deschamps extends stay as France head coach until 2026
PARIS: After leading France to a second successive World Cup final, head coach Didier Deschamps has signed up for another shot at the title, prolonging his contract to June 2026.
The French Football Federation announced the contract extension on Saturday. Deschamps, a World Cup winner as a player, took over as head coach of the ‘Les Bleus’ in July 2012 and guided France to the World Cup title in 2018, beating Croatia in the final.
Under Deschamps, France then came within a whisker of successfully defending its title at the World Cup in Qatar, losing an epic final to Argentina. Argentina clinched its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.
It is to be noted that Deschamps has a close working relationship with FFF president Noel Le Graet. “In, Qatar we almost achieved what we wanted to do, winning the World Cup. There were a lot of positives to take,” Deschamps said on Saturday.
The France players were despondent after losing such a tense final, but were touched by the reception they received when they arrived home. “Coming back to France, I realised how much emotion and passion a World Cup can generate,” Deschamps said. “We had a lot of support. You can count on me to keep France at the highest level.”
In 139 matches under Deschamps, France has won 89, drawn 28 and lost just 22, scoring 279 goals and conceding 119. France also reached the final of the European Championship on home soil in 2016, losing 0-1 to Portugal in extra time.
