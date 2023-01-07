CFC earns a point from the 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur
JAMSHEDPUR: Chennaiyin FC staged a second-half comeback against Jamshedpur FC to seal a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Saturday.
In a crucial match where a win would have put it closer to the sixth and final play-off spot, Chennaiyin was forced to settle for a point despite dominating possession and creating more goal-scoring chances than its rival.
Jamshedpur took the lead in the 17th minute, thanks to a finely worked team goal. Former CFC midfielder Rafael Crivellaro played a give-and-go with Jay Emmanuel Thomas before threading a fine through ball onto the path of Ritwik Das, whose shot crawled past Samik Mitra and into the bottom right corner.
Chennaiyin had 59 per cent possession in the first half, and was a bit unfortunate not to get a goal, with two shots hitting the woodwork. The first of these efforts came in the ninth minute when Aakash Sangwan found Vincy Barretto with a cross from the left wing, but the latter’s header only rattled the crossbar.
The second came right at the stroke of the half-time whistle. This time, Sangwan was at the end of the corner, but could not get the proper connection, his glancing header hitting the post. Edwin Sydney Vanspaul had a busy half and worked JFC goalkeeper Vishal Yadav twice, which included an excellent volleyed effort in the 26th minute. Vishal was alert to both efforts and positioned himself well to deny the CFC midfielder.
Ritwik got his second of the night in the 56th minute with a brilliant individual effort, the goal coming against the run of play. Ritwik received the ball on the left wing, went on the outside before cutting back in, and curled the ball into the top corner.
At the hour-mark, Vincy, who looked quite lively throughout the match, got one back for Chennaiyin with a calmly placed bottom-corner finish. It was not the cleanest of sequences – there was a deflection and ricochet in the lead-up before the ball found its way to Vincy.
Chennaiyin then levelled the score in the 68th minute. Sangwan played a great cross from the left wing, and Petar Sliskovic got ahead of his man to slot the ball home with a deflected effort. There was no grand finish, however. Both sides had a few half chances before the final whistle was blown when the scorecard read 2-2.
With the result, the seventh-placed CFC has 15 points from 12 matches while JFC, positioned 10th, has six points off 13 games.
RESULT: Jamshedpur FC 2 (Ritwik 17 & 56) drew with Chennaiyin FC 2 (Vincy 60, P Sliskovic 68)
7 Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic hit his seventh goal of the ISL season on Saturday
95 Midfielder Anirudh Thapa made his 95th ISL appearance, making him the most capped player for Chennaiyin in the League
