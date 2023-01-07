3rd T20: India skittles SL for 137 to seal the series 2-1

CHENNAI: India has trumped Sri Lanka for a paltry 137 to register a 91-run win.

Choosing to bat first, India was taken to a commanding position by Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy century. The team scored 228 for the loss of 5 wickets in its 20-over quota.

Chasing the steep target, Sri Lanka wasn't able to get going. Nissanka and Kusal Mendis stitched a partnership of 44 but couldn't take it further. India got back into the game taking wickets in the regular intervals thanks to Arshdeep, Umran and Chahal.

In the end 228 proved to be too much for the island nation. With this win, India takes the series 2-1.

Scores in brief:

India - 228/5

Suryakumar Yadav

112* (51)

Dilshan Madushanka

55/2 (4 Overs)

Sri Lanka - 137

Kusal Mendis

23 (15)

Arshdeep Singh

20/3 (2.4 Overs)