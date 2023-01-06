Tamil Nadu avoids defeat to Mumbai on final day

However, once Pradosh was sent back by off-spinner Tanush Kotian (4/129) at 502 for five in the 144th over, Tamil Nadu lost the momentum it had built and its batters fell like a pack of cards. At one stage, it felt like the tourist had not secured a good enough lead to avoid defeat, but Shahrukh Khan (23 not out off 38 balls, 2 fours) and R Sai Kishore (19 off 61 balls, 3 fours) combined to eat up close to 100 balls. Tanush and left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3/147) removed the tail and were the standout bowlers for the home side in the second innings. In the fourth and final essay of the match, Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal sizzled with an unbeaten 66 (60 balls, 6 fours, 1 six).