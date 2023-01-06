CFC through to Youth Cup last-16 as one of best 2nd-placed teams
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC advanced to the AIFF Under-17 Youth Cup pre-quarterfinals as one of the best second-placed teams across groups. After defeating The Diamond Rock FC 2-1 in its fourth and final Group I match at the Pant Stadium in Bhilai on Friday, Chennaiyin finished its first-round assignment with nine points, a point behind group topper Muthoot FA. In their last group game, Sanju Mangar opened the scoring for CFC in the 14th minute, but The Diamond Rock equalised via Narayan Mahato in the 28th. However, Lalthapuia netted the crucial winning goal in the 83rd minute to send Chennaiyin through to the Round-of-16.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android