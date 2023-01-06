Kamalini sends Tamil Nadu women’s U-15 team into quarter-finals

CHENNAI: Skipper G Kamalini smashed an unbeaten hundred as Tamil Nadu entered the Women’s Under-15 One Day Trophy (35-over tournament) quarter-finals with a 76-run victory over Maharashtra in the Round-of-16 in Jaipur on Friday. Choosing to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted a healthy score of 200 for three, thanks to the match-winning 122-run second-wicket alliance between opener Kamalini (106 not out off 99 balls, 17 fours) and No.3 BM Shrinidhi (50 off 68 balls, 5 fours). In the second essay, Tamil Nadu bowled Maharashtra out for 124, riding on a disciplined performance which was led by leg-spinner S Kanashri (3/29). Tamil Nadu, currently on a high, will face Punjab for a place in the semi-finals.