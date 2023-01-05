Top seed Cilic moves into singles quarter-finals

Cilic’s first break came in the fourth game when Baena made two consecutive unforced errors in his backhand at 30-all. He consolidated the break with an easy hold and could have closed the set in the seventh game, but Baena saved two set points. But, Cilic, who got a bye in the first round, completed the job in the ninth game with a crushing forehand winner. The second set stayed on serve till the fifth game. Cilic started to make unforced errors and was suddenly down a break point in the sixth game. He served a double fault at 30-40 to hand the Spaniard his first break of the match and a small yet crucial 4-2 lead. Without much fuss, Baena forced a decider with a big serve that Cilic could not return.