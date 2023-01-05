Pradosh, Indrajith hit fighting hundreds

However, Tamil Nadu continued to pile on the runs as Pradosh and Vijay Shankar shared 99 runs off just 119 balls for the unbroken fifth wicket. In the final session of the day, Pradosh, who had notched up his maiden Ranji ton against Delhi in the previous match, brought up his second hundred, a well deserved one. He smashed boundaries all over the park, with his only maximum coming straight down the ground.