Kane’s brace helps Spurs thrash Palace

LONDON: Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals, handing Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.
Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min also netted for the visitor as Palace capitulated in the second half, having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went into the break at 0-0. The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from 18 matches and to within two points off the fourth-placed Manchester United, though it has played a game more. Palace is in the 12th position with 22 points from 17 matches.
After a quiet first half, Kane rose highest at the back post to head in Ivan Perisic’s cross on 48 minutes. Shortly afterwards, he added a second as he collected a pass from Bryan Gil, took a touch and arrowed his shot into the bottom corner.
The win eases the pressure on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte after his Spurs side had lost four of its previous seven top-flight matches.
RESULTS: Crystal Palace 0 lost to Tottenham Hotspur 4 (H Kane 48 & 53, M Doherty 68, Son HM 72); Everton 1 (D Gray 90(P)) lost to Brighton & Hove Albion 4 (K Mitoma 14, E Ferguson 51, S March 54, P Gross 57)
