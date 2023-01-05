Kane’s brace helps Spurs thrash Palace

Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min also netted for the visitor as Palace capitulated in the second half, having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went into the break at 0-0. The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from 18 matches and to within two points off the fourth-placed Manchester United, though it has played a game more. Palace is in the 12th position with 22 points from 17 matches.