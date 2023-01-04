United Cup: Swiatek pulls Poland level with Italy in City Final

BRISBANE [QUEENSLAND]: World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivered a comprehensive win for Team Poland in the United Cup City Final, defeating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 to level the tie between two countries at 1-1, here on Wednesday.

Swiatek's victory came after Italy's Lorenzo Musetti gave his team a perfect start when he cruised past Poland's Daniel Michalski to open the tie.

The 21-year old Swiatek played a sharp opening set to roll to after just 34 minutes. Landing 90 per cent of her first serves, she kept Trevisan at bay and broke the Italian on each of her two break-point chances.

Trevisan tightened up the match in the second set, as Swiatek's level also took a dip. The first five games of the second set lasted longer than the entirety of the first, as the Italian grew in confidence with each Swiatek miss. Swiatek hit just nine unforced errors in the first set but fired 23 in the second.

"It was stressful. I feel Martina was really changing the rhythm well. At the end, I tried to be really solid," Swiatek said.

Trevisan kept the pressure on Swiatek until the very end. Serving for the win at 5-4, Swiatek was forced to save three break points from 15-40 down, the last wiped out by a clutch ace. On her first match point, Swiatek dug in to out-rally Trevisan and closed out the 1 hour and 51-minute match.

"It became tight in the end and Martina really used her chances well. She could really give it all because I was the one that was leading. I'm happy that even though Martina came back in the second set, I was able to finish it," Swiatek said.

Earlier Musetti was in full control on Pat Rafter Arena, showing his class in a 6-1, 6-1 win against No.260 Michalski. The Italian lost just three service points in his 58-minute victory.

Musetti oozed with confidence from the first ball against Michalski, waving his racquet like a wand on the court. Michalski struggled to find his rhythm early, which allowed the World No. 23 to play from the lead, which he never relinquished.

The Brisbane City Final will continue with the No.1 men's singles match between 2021 ATP Finals competitors Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berrettinim and Magda Linette facing Lucia Bronzetti in the fourth singles match.

If the teams are tied at 2-2 after singles, the tie will be decided by mixed doubles. Poland is scheduled to tap Swiatek and Hurkacz for the match, while Italy is set to play Camillo Rosatello and Musetti, though the teams can opt to make substitutions.