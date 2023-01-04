Khawaja, Labuschagne strike half-centuries on rain-hit opening day

SYDNEY: Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja struck half-centuries as a luckless South Africa team was denied a wicket twice by the TV umpire, before bad light and rain brought an early end to the opening day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Opener Khawaja (54 batting off 121 balls, 6 fours) and No.3 Labuschagne (79 off 151 balls, 13 fours) shared a 135-run partnership after Australia won the toss and batted, chasing a sweep of the three-match series. At stumps on Wednesday, Australia was 147 for two.