Vidarbha wins Cooch Behar trophy

NAGPUR: Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by eight wickets to win the U-19 Cooch Behar trophy at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha here on Tuesday. Set to chase 158, Vidarbha’s Rohit Binkar (85 not out, 61b, 14x4, 1x6) and Danish Malewar (59 not out, 53b, 8x4) added 126 runs for the unbroken third wicket in 17.2 overs to guide their team to victory.