Sports
Vidarbha wins Cooch Behar trophy
Set to chase 158, Vidarbha’s Rohit Binkar (85 not out, 61b, 14x4, 1x6) and Danish Malewar (59 not out, 53b, 8x4) added 126 runs for the unbroken third wicket in 17.2 overs to guide their team to victory.
NAGPUR: Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by eight wickets to win the U-19 Cooch Behar trophy at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha here on Tuesday. Set to chase 158, Vidarbha’s Rohit Binkar (85 not out, 61b, 14x4, 1x6) and Danish Malewar (59 not out, 53b, 8x4) added 126 runs for the unbroken third wicket in 17.2 overs to guide their team to victory.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 274 & 243 in 44.1 overs (S Mohamed Ali 47, A Badrinath 54, C Andre Siddarth 52, Gaurav Farde 6/58) lost to Vidarbha 360 & 158/2 in 24.4 overs (Rohit Binkar 85*, Danish Malewar 59*)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android