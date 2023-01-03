Sports
Easy win for TN women
By virtue of this win, TN has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals commencing on January 6 in Jaipur.
SHIMOGA: Tamil Nadu eased to a 10-wicket win over Tripura in the BCCI Women U-15 tournament here. After restricting Tripura to 21 for 9, TN raced to the target in just 1.4 overs. By virtue of this win, TN has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals commencing on January 6 in Jaipur.
Brief scores: Tripura 21/9 in 35 overs (K Anna Priscamary 4/3, A Madhumitha 2/2) lost to Tamil Nadu 23 for no loss in 1.4 overs (G Kamalini 22*)
