Easy win for TN women

By virtue of this win, TN has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals commencing on January 6 in Jaipur.
Dt Next Bureau

SHIMOGA: Tamil Nadu eased to a 10-wicket win over Tripura in the BCCI Women U-15 tournament here. After restricting Tripura to 21 for 9, TN raced to the target in just 1.4 overs. By virtue of this win, TN has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals commencing on January 6 in Jaipur.

Brief scores: Tripura 21/9 in 35 overs (K Anna Priscamary 4/3, A Madhumitha 2/2) lost to Tamil Nadu 23 for no loss in 1.4 overs (G Kamalini 22*)

