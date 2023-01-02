Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer
NEW YORK: Former World No.1 Martina Navratilova said on Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.
The Czech-American is considered among the greatest players of all-time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles. “This double whammy is serious, but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to the WTA.
“I am hoping for a favourable outcome. It is going to stink for a while, but I will fight with all I have got.” The Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981, had been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2010 and beat it.
Navratilova added that the cancer was in Stage 1, and that the prognosis are good, with treatments to begin next week. The cancer was first discovered in early November 2020 during the WTA Finals, when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.
Her representative Mary Greenham said that Navratilova, who now works as a tennis presenter on television and radio, will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open but hopes to contribute remotely.
