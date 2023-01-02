Faiz’s century helps Vidarbha take lead

CHENNAI: Captain Md. Faiz (115 off 302 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) struck a century as Vidarbha gained the all-important first innings lead against Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) final in Nagpur on Monday. Vidarbha, which began the day on its overnight score of 225 for five, added 135 runs to secure an 86-run lead after the opening exchanges. For Tamil Nadu, left-arm spinner P Vignesh (4/84) was the pick of the bowlers with four scalps. At close of play on the penultimate day, Tamil Nadu stood at 139 for four in its second innings, ahead by 53 runs after wiping out the deficit. Skipper A Badrinath (54 off 53 balls, 6 fours) and S Mohamed Ali (47) were the chief contributors.