Women’s Under-15: TN beats Uttarakhand
CHENNAI: BG Jaishri struck an unbeaten half-century while medium pacer K Anna Priscamary and A Madhumitha bagged three wickets each as Tamil Nadu defeated Uttarakhand by 40 runs in the Women’s Under-15 One Day Trophy (35-over tournament) Group A match in Shimoga on Sunday.
Asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu put 130 for three on the board, thanks to the 92-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket between Jaishri (52 not out off 66 balls, 7 fours) and K Myinthra (36 not out).
In the second essay, Anna (3/9) and Madhumitha (3/9) helped Tamil Nadu bowl Uttarakhand out for 90.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 130/3 in 35 overs (K Myinthra 36*, BG Jaishri 52*) bt Uttarakhand 90 in 33.1 overs (K Anna Priscamary 3/9, A Madhumitha 3/9)
