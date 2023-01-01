Vidarbha behind by 49 runs with 5 wickets left

CHENNAI: Akash Devkumar (41) and G Govinth (12 not out) added 47 runs for the last wicket before Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 274 in its first innings by Vidarbha on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) final in Nagpur on Sunday. Tamil Nadu had started the day on its overnight score of 239 for nine. In response, Vidarbha stood at 225 for five at stumps, courtesy of a fine 92 (118 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) from No.4 Danish Malewar and opener Neel Athaley’s 65 (109 balls, 8 fours). Vidarbha is behind by 49 runs and is expected to take the first innings lead since it has five wickets left in the bank.