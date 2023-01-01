Men’s U-25: Sonu Yadav shines on opening day

CHENNAI: Lower middle-order batter R Sonu Yadav shone the brightest for Tamil Nadu, which reached 291 for nine against Assam on the opening day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Guwahati on Sunday. After Assam invited Tamil Nadu to bat, No.7 Sonu Yadav top-scored with a 106-ball 90, a knock that included 10 fours and two sixes, while RS Jaganath Sinivas, in at No.10, was unbeaten on 39 at close of play. For Assam, four bowlers picked up two wickets each.