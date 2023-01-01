Crowning glory for England in World T20

NEW DELHI: Team England has been a force to be reckoned with in limited-overs cricket for some time now, having been re-invigorated post the 2015 World Cup.

The English team, which has reached at least the semi-finals of all the last five ICC events, scripted history by clinching its second T20 World Cup. Following its triumph in Australia, the Jos Buttler-led unit has now become the first-ever team to hold both the T20I and ODI World Cup trophies at the same time in men’s cricket.

In what turned out to be a hard-fought World Cup final on a tricky pitch, Ben Stokes cracked an unbeaten 52 while Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan shared the spoils as England edged out Pakistan to seal a memorable triumph at the iconic MCG.

It was a moment of redemption for Stokes as he was hit for four sixes in a row by Carlos Brathwaite in the 2016 T20 World Cup final at Eden Gardens, with England ending up on the losing side.

England won the ODI World Cup crown back in 2019 after defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final. That win came under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, who retired a few months earlier in 2022. Now, it has won the T20 World Cup under Jos Buttler’s leadership.

Left-arm pacer Sam Curran had an outstanding campaign for England where he bagged 13 wickets in six matches at an immaculate average of under 11.4. His consistent performances throughout the course of the T20 World Cup earned him the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Buttler had a scratchy start to his captaincy tenure as England failed to win a white-ball series in its home summer. However, the keeper-batter turned things around dramatically by leading England to its second T20 World Cup crown.

The Lancashire player also had a slow start to the competition with the bat before match-winning knocks against New Zealand and India. With 225 runs in six games, he was England’s highest run-getter of the tournament.

