Andre, TN’s best batter on the final’s first day

CHENNAI: C Andre Siddarth (57 off 98 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) was the most impressive batter for Tamil Nadu, which posted 239 for nine against Vidarbha on the opening day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) final at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday. Invited to bat first, Tamil Nadu was struggling at 28 for three in the seventh over of the first innings, but was thankful to AB Dhiyash (44) and P Vignesh (25), who steadied the ship with a 71-run alliance for the fourth wicket. SR Athish (33) and Andre then put on 83 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership to help Tamil Nadu get closer to the 200-run mark. For Vidarbha, Pratham Maheshwari (3/46) was the standout bowler with three scalps.