TN’s Rithvik trumps in men’s singles
CHENNAI: Rithvik Sanjeevi defeated Satish Kumar 21-18, 21-14 in the final to bag the men’s singles title at the Sunrise Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta Memorial All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament in Bareilly recently. The 19-year-old Rithvik, who trains at the Hatsun Badminton Centre in Thiruthangal, created history by becoming the first Tamil Nadu player to win the men’s singles crown at a national ranking tournament. Speaking about his performance, Hatsun Badminton Centre chief mentor Ajith Haridas said: “It is a great achievement and we are extremely proud of Rithvik. His hard work along with the support of the coaching staff has brought in laurels.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android