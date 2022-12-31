TN’s Rithvik trumps in men’s singles

CHENNAI: Rithvik Sanjeevi defeated Satish Kumar 21-18, 21-14 in the final to bag the men’s singles title at the Sunrise Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta Memorial All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament in Bareilly recently. The 19-year-old Rithvik, who trains at the Hatsun Badminton Centre in Thiruthangal, created history by becoming the first Tamil Nadu player to win the men’s singles crown at a national ranking tournament. Speaking about his performance, Hatsun Badminton Centre chief mentor Ajith Haridas said: “It is a great achievement and we are extremely proud of Rithvik. His hard work along with the support of the coaching staff has brought in laurels.”