Silva nets winner for East Bengal

KOLKATA: East Bengal FC completed the double against Bengaluru FC, with Cleiton Silva once again foiling his ex-club’s chances with a 90th-minute winner. East Bengal emerged a 2-1 victor in the last match of the Indian Super League in 2022, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Friday. The home team took the lead, thanks to a Silva penalty in the 39th minute. But, Bengaluru’s persistence was rewarded in the 55th minute. Roy Krishna went on a run on the right flank before cutting the ball back to Javi Herandez, who smashed it into the net. However, Silva snatched three points at the end with an outstanding free-kick from well outside the box in stoppage time.

RESULT: East Bengal FC 2 (C Silva 39 & 90) bt Bengaluru FC 1 (J Hernandez 55)