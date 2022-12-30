Wishes pour in for cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident

NEW DELHI: Wishes are pouring in from all corners for India cricketer Rishabh Pant who met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

From former cricketers to current players all are praying for wicket-keeper batter’s speedy recovery.

“Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon,” tweeted Two-time World Cup winning captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting.