Pradosh hits maiden ton: TN takes 124-run 1st innings lead as Delhi
NEW DELHI: Young left hander Pradosh Ranjan Paul showed admirable character while notching up his maiden first-class ton, helping Tamil Nadu gain the upper hand against a circumspect Delhi on Day Three of the Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Thursday.
Courtesy of a career-best 124 (212 balls, 16 fours) from Pradosh and useful contributions from all-rounder Vijay Shankar (52 off 92 balls, 5 fours) and tailender Aswin Crist (32 not out off 87 balls, 5 fours), Tamil Nadu declared its first innings at 427 for eight while replying to Delhi’s score of 303. Delhi lost Anuj Rawat (14) by close of play to reach 28 for one in its second innings and is still 96 runs behind going into the final day.
Only one team can collect full points from this match and that is Tamil Nadu, provided it can bundle Delhi out within two sessions keeping the light factor in mind. On the first three days, only 76, 75.1 and 70 overs of play were possible due to poor visibility as light deteriorates quickly in this part of the country during winter.
Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith rightly declared even though the visiting team had a chance of stretching the lead. “There was no plan as such. We were told to play till tea and then, the light suddenly dropped, so it was decided that we would declare and try to get two wickets by the end of the day,” said Pradosh.
No credit will be enough for Pradosh, who hit 16 fours in his 212-ball knock while adding 103 runs for the sixth wicket with Vijay Shankar and 88 for the eighth wicket with Crist. Pradosh, who came in at No. 7, is not one of the most beautiful batters to watch, but what stands out is his application and temperament.
He knew his hitting zones and punished the loose deliveries accordingly. It only helped that Delhi’s senior-most bowler, slow left-arm orthodox Vikas Mishra (1/111 off 32 overs), was disappointing again. Pradosh was quick while using his feet against both Vikas and off-spinner Lalit Yadav (1/50 off 21 overs) and decimated the pacers when they delivered balls that drifted down the leg-side.
His animated celebration after getting to his first Ranji ton was a sight as he leapt in the air, pumped his fists and held his patched India U-19 helmet aloft with his bat. “It was a special moment for me, I made my debut four years ago. I did not get to play a lot of matches. I expected the hundred to come a little earlier, but I am very happy,” said Pradosh.
BRIEF SCORES: Delhi 303 and 28/1 in 8 overs vs Tamil Nadu 427/8 decl. in 116 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 124, Baba Indrajith 71, Baba Aparajith 57, Vijay Shankar 52, Harshit Rana 3/121)
I made my debut four years ago. I expected the hundred to come a little earlier, but I am very happy
Pradosh Ranjan Paul,
Tamil Nadu batter
