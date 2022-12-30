Pakistan in trouble after Williamson’s double century

Imam-ul-Haq saw off the session with an unbeaten 45 (83 balls, 5 fours) while nightwatchman Nauman Ali survived an umbrella of fielders around him in the last over to remain not out on 4 (10 balls). Opening batter Abdullah Shafique once again threw away his wicket as he was caught low down at mid-on for 17 after attempting a needless drive against off-spinner Bracewell.