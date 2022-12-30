Pakistan in trouble after Williamson’s double century
KARACHI: New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the back foot in the first Test after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century on Thursday.
Williamson’s 200 (395 balls, 21 fours, 1 six) in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitor declared its first innings at a monumental 612 for nine at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65 (180 balls, 11 fours).
New Zealand spinners Michael Bracewell (1/23) and Sodhi (1/17) made early inroads in the final session to reduce Pakistan to 77 for two in the second innings at stumps. Pakistan still trails by 97 runs on a wicket which has some encouragement for the spinners.
Imam-ul-Haq saw off the session with an unbeaten 45 (83 balls, 5 fours) while nightwatchman Nauman Ali survived an umbrella of fielders around him in the last over to remain not out on 4 (10 balls). Opening batter Abdullah Shafique once again threw away his wicket as he was caught low down at mid-on for 17 after attempting a needless drive against off-spinner Bracewell.
The left-handed Shan Masood was out lbw for 10 after he went onto the back foot against Sodhi’s sharp delivery. Earlier, New Zealand captain Tim Southee ended Pakistan’s frustrating time in the field when he declared just after Williamson lifted mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed over extra cover for his 21st boundary and then raised his fifth double hundred with a single.
Abrar, who took 17 wickets in two Test matches against England earlier this month, finished with 5/205 but not before Williamson and Sodhi had extended the lead with a 159-run seventh-wicket stand on a slow, turning track. Williamson and Sodhi dug in for well over one-and-a-half hours into the second session after New Zealand resumed on 440 for six.
They stood firm against the googlies and leg spin of Abrar while left-arm spinner Nauman (3/185) could not pose problems from the footmarks. Sodhi finally holed out soon after crossing his previous Test best of 63 – also against Pakistan in 2014 – while Southee and Neil Wagner followed without scoring.
Williamson was on 186 when last man Ajaz Patel walked in but went into the 190s with a straight six over the head of Abrar before eventually reaching his double hundred. Williamson fully capitalised on two stumping chances early in his innings and also twice successfully overturned on-field lbw rulings against him through television referrals.
BRIEF SCORES: Pakistan 438 & 77/2 in 31 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 45*) vs New Zealand 612/9 decl. in 194.5 overs (K Williamson 200*, T Latham 113, D Conway 92, I Sodhi 65, T Blundell 47, D Mitchell 42, A Ahmed 5/205, Nauman 3/185)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android