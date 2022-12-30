Natarajan Academy to operate from Jan 1

CHENNAI: India and Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan’s Natarajan Cricket Academy for Men will be in operation from January 1, 2023, at Chinnappampatti in Salem. “Preparations are in full swing #MydreamProject,” Natarajan wrote in a social media post a few days ago. From March 1 onwards, the academy will run at the newly constructed Natarajan Cricket Ground, which has turfs, concrete pitches and a hi-tech gym. For details and queries, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 9361674040, 9677790410 and 7418283608.