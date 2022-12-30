Alimon, Hemanth post big wins
CHENNAI: Alimon Saidalavi and Hemanth Muddappa scored dominating wins in their respective superbike categories in the third round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit here on Thursday.
Alimon continued his win spree in the Unrestricted category as he took the honours on a Kawasaki Ninja H2, in a record timing of 07.556 seconds over 302 metres to repeat his Round 2 victory. He finished ahead of the second-placed Hemanth Muddappa from Mantra Racing and the third-placed Attaulla Baig.
Alimon thus set the fastest timing at the MIC, bettering the previous best of 07.749 seconds by Hemanth. The victory also gave Alimon an unassailable 32-point lead over Attaulla in the championship standings with a round to spare.
Earlier in the day, Hemanth was in his elements in the 1051-1650cc category astride a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, coming up a winning timing of 07.910 seconds.
RESULTS (PROVISIONAL): Unrestricted: 1. Alimon Saidalavi (07.556 seconds); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (07.768s); 3. Attaulla Baig (08.037s).
1051-1650cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (07.910s); 2. Mujahid Pasha (08.019s); 3. Md. Riyaz (08.103s).
551-850cc: 1. Sidharth Ratan Parmar (08.510s); 2. Saurabh Parab (08.552s); 3. Mohammed Riyaz (08.630s).
361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Anish Shetty (12.243s); 2. Bharath Raj (12.244s); 3. Aiyaz Rem (12.363s).
Upto 165cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Mohan Babu (14.154s); 2. Arvind Ganesh (14.234s); 3. Bharath Raj (14.235s).
2-Stroke 131-165cc: 1. Prashanth (12.821s); 2. Aiyaz Rem (12.983s); 3. Shreyas Hareesh (13.069s).
2-Stroke Upto 130cc: 1. Abdul Shaikh (13.497s); 2. Mohamed Rafiq (13.778s); 3. Mohammed Arfath (13.784s).
Girls (165cc, Novice): 1. Sarah Khan (16.562s); 2. Aditi Krishnan (16.639s); 3. Lani Zena Fernandez (16.704s)
