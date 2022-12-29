U-15 Women: Tamil Nadu loses to Vidarbha by 55 runs

CHENNAI: Captain and opening batter G Kamalini’s (54 off 58 balls, 9 fours) half-century went in vain as Tamil Nadu suffered a 55-run defeat at the hands of Vidarbha in the Women’s Under-15 One-Day Trophy (35-over tournament) Group A match in Shimoga on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, Vidarbha put 175 for five on the board, thanks to No.4 Shraddha Nabira’s unbeaten 48. In the second essay, Tamil Nadu could muster only 120 for nine as Vidarbha came up with a disciplined bowling performance that was led by Dharvi (3/15).