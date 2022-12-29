Seshadhri MCC wins Thiruvallur Second Division title
CHENNAI: Seshadhri MCC thrashed SRIHER RC by 10 wickets in the final to clinch the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Second Division title.
After restricting SRIHER to 158 for six off its stipulated 30 overs, Seshadhri cruised home in just 20.5 overs, riding on an unbeaten 95 from M Arvindh. Both the finalists were promoted to the First Division of the championship.
For Seshadhri, KD Dinesh Antony was the highest scorer of the season with 314 runs while P Lithish Kumar was the top wicket-taker with 13 scalps.
Overall, A Vignesh of Ebenezer CA finished as the tournament’s highest scorer with 368 runs, with D Praveen Kumar from SRIHER topping the wicket-takers chart with 20 scalps.
BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Final: SRIHER RC 158/6 in 30 overs (Harith Raghuram 51*, M Mani Bharathi 41) lost to Seshadhri MCC 161/0 in 20.5 overs (M Arvindh 95*, P Lithish Kumar 45*)
