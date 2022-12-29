Alimon hogs limelight in second round
CHENNAI: Alimon Saidalavi, astride a Kawasaki Ninja H2, raced to victory in the Unrestricted category that highlighted the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit here on Wednesday.
Alimon clocked a blistering 08.022 seconds in the 302-metre sprint, pipping Saurabh Parab and Md. Riyaz. Earlier, Riyaz, riding a Suzuki Hayabusa, scored a notable win over Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) in the 1051-1650cc category while schoolboy Shreyas Hareesh (Rockers Racing) bagged a fine victory in the 2-Stroke Up to 165cc Super Sport class.
RESULTS (PROVISIONAL): Unrestricted: 1. Alimon Saidalvi (08.022 seconds); 2. Saurabh Parab (08.073s); 3. Md. Riyaz (08.178s).
1051-1650cc: 1. Md. Riyaz (08.108s); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (08.144s); 3. Mujahid Pasha (08.220s).
551-850cc: 1. Saurabh Parab (08.424s); 2. Sidharth Parmar (08.561s); 3. Hemanth Muddappa (08.774s).
361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Bharath Raj (12.033s); 2. Mohammed Shakir (12.332s); 3. Anish Shetty (12.348s).
Upto 165cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Bharath Raj (14.395s); 2. Mohammed Arfath (14.621s); 3. Badhusha M (14.880s).
2-Stroke 131-165cc: 1. Shreyas Hareesh (12.615s); 2. Prashanth (12.748s); 3. Aiyaz Rem (12.931s).
2-Stroke Upto 130cc: 1. Abdul Shaikh (13.296s); 2. Prashanth (13.381s); 3. Mohamed Rafiq (13.565s).
Girls (165cc, Novice): 1. Soundari Ananthraj (16.340s); 2. Sarah Khan (16.421s); 3. Lani Zena Fernandez (16.453s)
