Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply against Pakistan

Babar could not add to his overnight score of 161 and was caught behind off the bowling of Tim Southee but the collapse New Zealand wanted did not materialise. Batting with the tailenders, Agha cleverly rotated the strike and brought up his hundred with back-to-back fours off spinner Ish Sodhi. Agha was the last Pakistan wicket to fall, trapped lbw by Southee (3-69) after trying to hit the bowler over midwicket. Agha’s defiant 103 included 17 fours.