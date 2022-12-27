Kamalini stars in TN’s win

SHIMOGA: Riding on an unbeaten 110 from skipper G Kamalini, Tamil Nadu defeated Bengal by 41 runs in Group ‘A’ of the BCCI U-15 Women’s one-day tournament here on Monday. Put in to bat, Tamil Nadu posted 206 for two in 35 overs with BM Shrinidhi scoring 36. The opening duo of Kamalini and Shrinidhi added 98 runs in 116 balls. In reply, Bengal was bowled out for 165 with TN off-spinner P Janlin Chandra taking three wickets for 14 runs.