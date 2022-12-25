Sports

Govinth puts Tamil Nadu in driver’s seat

In response, Tamil Nadu reached 43 for one, behind by 108 runs with nine wickets in hand, at close of play.
Medium pacer G Govinth
Medium pacer G Govinth
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Medium pacer G Govinth (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu bundled Rajasthan out for 151 on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) semi-final match in Jaipur on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu came up with a superb bowling performance after electing to field first, with none of the Rajasthan batters managing to breach the 50-run mark in the first innings.

In response, Tamil Nadu reached 43 for one, behind by 108 runs with nine wickets in hand, at close of play.

BRIEF SCORES: Rajasthan 151 in 62.3 overs (Meet Bhavsar 44, Bhavit Kumawat 27, G Govinth 5/54, P Vignesh 2/26) vs Tamil Nadu 43/1 in 18 overs

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Medium pacer G Govinth
semi-final match
Rajasthan batters
wickets in hand

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in