Govinth puts Tamil Nadu in driver’s seat

CHENNAI: Medium pacer G Govinth (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu bundled Rajasthan out for 151 on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) semi-final match in Jaipur on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu came up with a superb bowling performance after electing to field first, with none of the Rajasthan batters managing to breach the 50-run mark in the first innings.

In response, Tamil Nadu reached 43 for one, behind by 108 runs with nine wickets in hand, at close of play.

BRIEF SCORES: Rajasthan 151 in 62.3 overs (Meet Bhavsar 44, Bhavit Kumawat 27, G Govinth 5/54, P Vignesh 2/26) vs Tamil Nadu 43/1 in 18 overs