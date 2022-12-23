Tamil Nadu takes big first innings lead, but Uttarakhand fights back

CHENNAI: Skipper Abhinav Kannan (91 off 82 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) and M Mohana Prasath (76 off 94 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) put on 160 runs for the first wicket while P Kush Bardia (73 off 96 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) and RS Ambrish (62 off 65 balls, 12 fours) also struck half-centuries as Tamil Nadu secured a 206-run first innings lead over Uttarakhand on the second day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) Group C match in Bhilai on Thursday.

After bowling Tamil Nadu out for 392, thanks to left-arm spinner Pranjal Raikwal’s (5/108) five-wicket haul, Uttarakhand stood at 182 for one in its second innings at stumps, still behind by 24 runs.

Opener Harshvardhan (78 batting off 93 balls, 13 fours, 1 six) and No.3 Anmol Singh (57 batting off 64 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) were unbeaten in the middle at close of play.

BRIEF SCORES: Uttarakhand 186 & 182/1 in 30 overs (Rakshit Dalakoti 29, Harshvardhan 78*, Anmol Singh 57*) vs Tamil Nadu 392 in 69.4 overs (Abhinav Kannan 91, M Mohana Prasath 76, P Kush Bardia 73, J Jai Simha 46, RS Ambrish 62, Pranjal Raikwal 5/108, Aditya Chakravarty 2/55)