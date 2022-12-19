TN bowls Baroda out for 332 in 1st innings of Under-19 QF

CHENNAI: TN bowled Baroda out for 332 in its first innings on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) quarter-final match in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Baroda, which resumed on its overnight score of 210 for five, put on 122 runs for the loss of five wickets. In response, Tamil Nadu stood at 74 for two at close of play.