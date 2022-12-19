Sports
TN bowls Baroda out for 332 in 1st innings of Under-19 QF
Baroda, which resumed on its overnight score of 210 for five, put on 122 runs for the loss of five wickets.
CHENNAI: TN bowled Baroda out for 332 in its first innings on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) quarter-final match in Tirunelveli on Sunday.
Baroda, which resumed on its overnight score of 210 for five, put on 122 runs for the loss of five wickets. In response, Tamil Nadu stood at 74 for two at close of play.
BRIEF SCORES: Baroda 332 in 142 overs (Bhavishya Patel 68, Utsavraj Chudasama 67, Rajvirsinh Jadav 56, Deep Patel 26, Raj Limbhani 60*, CV Achyuth 3/58, P Vignesh 3/87) vs Tamil Nadu 74/2 in 36 overs (S Mohamed Ali 27, Raj Limbhani 2/15)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android