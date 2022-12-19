Skipper Badrinath puts Tamil Nadu on top

CHENNAI: Skipper A Badrinath (124 batting off 276 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) struck an unbeaten hundred, his second century of the season, as Tamil Nadu moved within touching distance of the first innings lead over Baroda on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) quarter-final in Tirunelveli on Monday.

At close of play, Tamil Nadu stood at 322 for five and trailed by just 10 runs. Besides Badrinath, SR Athish (61 off 136 balls, 10 fours) and VS Karthick Manikandan (48 batting) helped Tamil Nadu stay on top of the match.