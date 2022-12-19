Skipper Badrinath puts Tamil Nadu on top
CHENNAI: Skipper A Badrinath (124 batting off 276 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) struck an unbeaten hundred, his second century of the season, as Tamil Nadu moved within touching distance of the first innings lead over Baroda on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) quarter-final in Tirunelveli on Monday.
At close of play, Tamil Nadu stood at 322 for five and trailed by just 10 runs. Besides Badrinath, SR Athish (61 off 136 balls, 10 fours) and VS Karthick Manikandan (48 batting) helped Tamil Nadu stay on top of the match.
BRIEF SCORES: Baroda 332 vs Tamil Nadu 322/5 in 113 overs (S Mohamed Ali 27, A Badrinath 124*, AB Dhiyash 28, SR Athish 61, VS Karthick Manikandan 48*, Raj Limbhani 3/41, Karan Umatt 2/63)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android