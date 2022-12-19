Rohit unlikely to regain full fitness for second Test

DHAKA: India captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning here on Thursday, as he has not yet fully recovered from the thumb injury he suffered in the preceding ODI series.

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7. Rohit had travelled to Mumbai to consult a specialist following his injury and missed the first Test that India won comprehensively.

“Rohit is yet to travel to Dhaka for the second Test. His webbing is sore and there is still some pain. It is unlikely that he will play,” a BCCI source revealed. India will be pressing for another win as it aims to reach its second straight World Test Championship (WTC) final.

After the first-Test win on Sunday, stand-in skipper KL Rahul had said that it would take a day or two to get the final word on Rohit’s fitness and availability. “About Rohit, we may be able to know (his status) in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it,” Rahul had said at the post-match press conference.