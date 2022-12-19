'No I'm not going to retire': Messi after Argentina lands FIFA WC

DOHA: In what may come as a relief to millions of football fans across the world, Argentine talisman Lionel Messi has announced that he will continue to play football for Argentina after securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with his national team, defeating France.

"No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team," he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com. "I want to continue playing as a champion."

The Argentina legend also said he had a feeling he was going to win the tournament this time around. On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties. Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament.

Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Messi ended up as the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament after France's Kylian Mbappe.