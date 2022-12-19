Visitor takes 1-0 lead with 188-run victory in series opener

CHATTOGRAM: Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered his career-best match figures as India quickly wrapped up Bangladesh’s second innings on the final day for a comprehensive 188-run victory in the opening Test here on Sunday.

Needing four wickets to pocket the win, India got the job done in 11.2 overs, bowling the host out for 324 after Bangladesh began on its overnight score of 276 for six. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan came out all guns blazing, knowing well that it would not be easy to just survive. He went for his shots during the knock of 84 (108 balls), which was studded with six fours and as many hits over the fence, but could only delay the inevitable.

On the fifth day, Kuldeep bagged two of the remaining four wickets while Mohammed Siraj (1/67) and Axar Patel took one each. Kuldeep, who cherished an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, added three wickets to his tally in the second essay to finish with match figures of 8/113. “I love bowling with the Kookaburra ball, it gives me better grip and control when compared to the SG ball,” said Kuldeep after the win.

“If I was not playing cricket, it would have been very challenging but I have played a lot of white-ball matches. I have played the Indian Premier League and red-ball India A matches, so my rhythm was set. I could bowl with an aggressive approach and in this rhythm, you need to make extra effort and it takes a toll on the body,” added Kuldeep.

Kuldeep was ably supported by left-arm spinner Axar, who ended with fine figures of 4/77 in the second innings. With the win, India climbed to the third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, pushing Sri Lanka to the fourth position.

India has 87 points with 55.77 points percentage (PCT) while Sri Lanka has 64 points and 53.33 PCT.

BRIEF SCORES: India 404 & 258/2 decl. bt Bangladesh 150 & 324 in 113.2 overs (Zakir 100, Shakib 84, Shanto 67, Axar 4/77, Kuldeep 3/73)