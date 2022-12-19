Brook’s ton nudges England ahead

KARACHI: Harry Brook smashed his third successive Test century before England’s tailenders frustrated Pakistan and grafted a 50-run first innings lead in the third and final Test here on Sunday.

Brook followed his centuries in England’s victories in Rawalpindi and Multan with 111 off 150 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes) in the dead rubber as the visitor was bowled out for 354 in the final session on the second day. Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, playing his first Test on tour, made a resilient 64 (121 balls, 6 fours) while Mark Wood (35) and Ollie Robinson (29) played cameos to edge England ahead of Pakistan’s total of 304.

Pakistan opening pair of Abdullah Shafique (14 batting) and Shan Masood (3 batting) played out nine overs of spin to reach 21 for no loss at stumps. Earlier, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (4/126), one of the four changes Pakistan made, and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed (4/150) picked up the bulk of the wickets, but Brook and Foakes blunted both spinners with a splendid 117-run sixth-wicket stand.

BRIEF SCORES: Pakistan 304 & 21/0 in 9 overs vs England 354 in 81.4 overs (H Brook 111, B Foakes 64, O Pope 51, N Ali 4/126, A Ahmed 4/150)