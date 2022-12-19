Adidas reports extraordinary demand for Argentina jerseys

DOHA: As Argentina captain Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the glittering World Cup trophy in Doha on Sunday, his fans are struggling to get theirs on jerseys of the Argentina team as sportswear giant Adidas grapples with a global shortage of stock due to the extraordinary demand.

With Argentina’s remarkable World Cup final victory against France, German sportswear maker Adidas said that the high demand for Argentine kits and knockoffs making their way into local markets has prompted it to explore plans to boost its production.

“Due to extraordinary demand for the Adidas Argentina World Cup jerseys across the globe, we have very low stock in some countries,” a spokesperson for the brand said.

“We are working to get more jerseys to fans so they can celebrate an incredible journey for the national team.”

Argentina was the only Adidas-sponsored team to advance beyond the last-16 at the tournament in Qatar.

Yet, the company is experiencing higher demand compared to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to the spokesperson.