Pink Panthers beats Paltan in final, ends wait with 2nd PKL title

A couple of days before the title decider, Jaipur skipper and cover defender Sunil Kumar stressed on the importance of him staying active on the mat for the majority of the match.

It looked like Sunil (6 points – 5 tackle points and 1 raid point) saved his best for the last as he delivered a captain’s performance with a ‘High 5’. What made his effort all the more remarkable was the fact that he did not make even one unsuccessful tackle – yes, you read that right. With Pink Panthers head coach Sanjeev Baliyan opting for a 2-5 formation instead of the usual 3-4, Sunil played the role of the tertiary raider and even earned a touch point.

Besides Sunil, raiders V Ajith Kumar (6 raid points) and Arjun Deshwal (6 raid points) contributed heavily for their team’s ultimate success. While Ajith was by far the best raider of the first half despite getting tackled a few times, Arjun stepped on the gas in the second.

Speaking after the finale, Ajith said that he sensed the team could achieve glory at the end of the Bengaluru leg (first of three legs in the league stage). “We worked together and our coordination was top-notch. Every member in our squad contributed to this victory. I cannot describe my feeling in words,” Ajith told reporters in the mixed zone.