FIFA WC 2022 final, ARG vs FRA: 2-2 in full-time, extra time taken

LUSAIL: The World Cup final is heading into extra time with Argentina and France level at 2-2.

Two goals by Kylian Mbappé toward the end of the second half have put the defending champions back in the game.

Earlier, Argentina came out all guns blazing as captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria's strikes gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the first half against France. Argentina led France 2-0 at halftime after Messi netted his sixth goal of the tournament and Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage from a thrilling counter-attack.

At the end of first-half Argentina have the upper hand and they went into the second-half with a 2-0 lead over France, all thanks to amazing goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.