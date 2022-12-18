City courses hit pause button in wake of Cyclone Mandous

November and December are months when people in Peninsular India, especially the East Coast, are filled with, for want of a better phrase, mixed feelings. This is the time of the balmy winter sun and festivals, the music season and sabha food. These are joyous events and expectations. It is the vagaries of the North East monsoon which is so vital and has yet often been a great disruptor of normal life, that causes the anxiety.

Scarcity of rain and super abundance have alternated over the city and its reservoirs. Plans of any outdoor event factor in the weather in these two months. Traditionally, cricket matches are not scheduled in Chennai till January. Weather forecasts have been becoming more and more scientific and IMD faces stiff competition from private weather forecasters and is eagerly followed like a cricket match.

This November witnessed a series of receding forecasts with the onset of heavy rains getting pushed by four to six hours every four hours and finally not materialising. Cyclone Mandous obliged – just about – and the city was in full readiness to brace the fury.

Unlike the earlier storms which felled thousands of trees, Mandous, by comparison, felled fewer trees in the city. At the TNGF, a few trees fell. However, a huge number of branches snapped and fell on the wet fairways. Bunkers too bore the brunt of nature’s fury. Removal of debris and clearing the ground after the sun came out have been a long haul. At the MGC, fairways on back nine were water logged. Bunkers needed tending to. Grass grew like the proverbial Jack and the bean stalk, rendering the course unplayable.