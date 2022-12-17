We got reward for being patient: Mhambrey

CHATTOGRAM: A wicketless first session on Saturday might have frustrated India in the opening Test against Bangladesh but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said his team was rewarded for being patient on a placid track here.

“Batting was becoming easy. But we didn’t give away freebies. It’s because of our good bowling in the first session, we were rewarded in the next two sessions,” Mhambrey told reporters after day four’s proceedings. “It was all about being patient as we knew wicket was going to be easy and it would be hard work (for us). The focus was on hitting the right areas, creating the opportunities, even when there’s a half chance.”

India had declared its second innings at 252 for 8 with less than an hour to go on day three, setting Bangladesh the stiff chase.

“We knew we had enough runs on the board, had the cushion of a big lead. There was no panic whatsoever. The dressing room environment was calm.”

“We pulled back picking six wickets next two sessions make little inroads. We still have to be patient. Overall, I’m very happy with the way we bowled,” he added. With his triple strike, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

“What really stood out with Axar was the pace that he bowled with. It’s not easy for the batters to step out to him, also the angle he created and the way he released the ball.

“It’s very difficult for the batters to decide whether to leave it or play it, especially where the ball was turning a little bit, you have to play those deliveries, and that’s where he stood out for me,” Mhambrey said.

Kuldeep Yadav made a dream comeback to the Test side after more than 22 months and claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.